Republican Jim Jordan falling short in third US House leadership vote

WASHINGTON – Hardline conservative Republican Jim Jordan was falling short in a third attempt to lead the US House of Representatives on Friday, as his Republican opponents held fast against him in a vote to fill the vacant Speaker’s chair.

As voting got under way, at least six of his fellow Republicans cast ballots for other candidates.

That would likely leave Mr Jordan short of the 214 votes he would need to win the Speaker’s job, as all Democrats are expected to vote against him.

Republicans control the chamber by a narrow 221-212 majority.

Republicans appear no closer to resolving a leadership battle that has paralysed the House for more than two weeks.

Their infighting has left Congress unable to act on President Joe Biden’s request for aid to Ukraine and Israel.

At a news conference ahead of the vote, Mr Jordan said the House needed to install a Speaker so it could take up aid for Israel and other matters, but he did not predict victory.

“Our plan this weekend is to get a Speaker elected to the House of Representatives as soon as possible,” he said.

A close ally of Donald Trump, Mr Jordan was a “significant player” in the former president’s attempts to overturn Mr Biden’s 2020 election win, according to a congressional investigation.

“I think there were all kinds of problems with the 2020 election, and I’ve been clear about that,” he said at the news conference.

The narrow and fractious Republican majority has failed to unite behind Mr Jordan or any other candidate to replace Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted by a handful of party members on Oct 3.

They also have been unable to agree on a fallback plan that would let the Chamber take up legislation.

Mr McCarthy said Mr Jordan would be an effective leader.

“He is straightforward, honest and reliable. That is who Jim Jordan is. That’s what being a speaker is all about,” he said as he nominated Mr Jordan on the House floor.

Mr Jordan has failed to win the votes needed to claim the Speaker’s gavel in votes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He has made little headway with the 22 Republicans who voted against him, some of whom say they have received death threats.

Mr Jordan’s allies say that should not matter.

“All of us in Congress receive death threats. I don’t know if that’s a newsflash for anybody here,” Republican Representative Scott Perry said.