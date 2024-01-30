Republican candidate Nikki Haley was targeted in second swatting attempt

WASHINGTON - Two days after a man called in a fake emergency at the South Carolina home of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, she was targeted by a second “swatting” attempt on New Year’s Day, this time by someone who said Mrs Haley had shot her daughter, according to an incident report seen by Reuters.

A Charleston County sheriff’s deputy responded on Jan 1 to Mrs Haley’s home after a person who identified themself as “Rose” called 911 claiming Mrs Haley’s daughter was lying in a pool of blood and Mrs Haley was threatening to shoot herself, a sheriff’s office report said.

The caller claimed to be on the phone with Mrs Haley.

The deputy spoke to an unidentified woman at the front door who matched Mrs Haley’s description and quickly concluded the call was a hoax, according to the report, which Reuters received in response to a request for records of swatting incidents at Mrs Haley’s residence.

The Jan 1 swatting attempt has not been previously reported.

The hoaxes against Mrs Haley, who is challenging frontrunner former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, occurred in the town of Kiawah Island, an affluent, gated South Carolina community of around 2,000 people.

Reuters reported on Jan 27 that Mrs Haley’s Kiawah Island home had been swatted on Dec 30, when a man called authorities and claimed to have shot a woman and threatened to harm himself at her home.

The swatting incidents are among a wave of violent threats, bomb scares and other acts of intimidation against government officials, members of the judiciary and election administrators since the 2020 election that have alarmed US law enforcement officials ahead of this year’s US presidential contest.

Mrs Haley did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sheriff’s office has not publicly identified any suspects in the hoax calls.

Swatting is the filing of false reports to the police to set off a potentially dangerous response by officers.

Law enforcement experts see it as a form of intimidation or harassment that is increasingly being used to target prominent figures, including officials involved in the civil and criminal cases against Trump.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Jan 28, Mrs Haley alluded to a second swatting attempt but did not provide a date for the incident or share details of what happened. “I think we’ve had it happen twice,” she said.

Swatting cases have surged over the past two months, targeting both allies and rivals of Trump as he campaigns to return to the White House.

“Swatting and physical threats are designed to terrorize the civil servants our democracy relies upon,” said Mr David Becker, executive director of the non-partisan Center for Election Innovation and Research. “As the presidential campaign ramps up, it appears that harassment is increasing.”