Reports of kids' mysterious liver ailment expand in US

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - At least six US states are reporting confirmed or suspected cases of an unexplained, severe liver disorder in children that's been spotted in countries around the globe.

Delaware officials confirmed a case in a child, according to an e-mailed statement, adding to earlier reports from Alabama, North Carolina and Illinois.

Health officials in New York state and Wisconsin said they're investigating reports of paediatric hepatitis that match a description released last week by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 160 cases of severe paediatric hepatitis, or liver inflammation, in kids without existing health issues have been reported from about a dozen countries, including the US, Canada and Japan.

The disorder has been seen mainly in children younger than 10 and has left a few needing liver transplants.

Researchers are probing links to infection with adenoviruses, a family of pathogens that more commonly cause cold-like symptoms, as well as Covid-19.

Investigators are still gathering reports of the illness, and it's too soon to say what's causing the string of illnesses, Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview.

"It's still a mystery," Dr Fauci said. "It seems to be associated with adenovirus, but it isn't a slam dunk."

Reports of suspected US cases started to roll in last week after the CDC notified health providers of nine severe hepatitis cases with no known cause in previously healthy kids from the ages of one to six in Alabama.

Lab tests determined that several children had adenovirus type 41, which more commonly causes paediatric acute gastroenteritis - sometimes call stomach flu - which can lead to nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and sometimes more severe symptoms.

North Carolina identified cases in two more children last month, both of whom have since recovered; neither was shown to be infected with adenovirus, officials said.

Illinois said Monday that it had identified three cases of severe paediatric hepatitis, one of which required a liver transplant.