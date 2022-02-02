Repeated bomb threats rattle US Black colleges and universities

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - At least a dozen historically Black colleges and universities in the United States received bomb threats and put their campuses on lockdown on Tuesday (Feb 1), a day after a rash of similar threats forced several of them to cancel classes.

The threats in cities from Baltimore to New Orleans coincided with the first day of US Black History Month.

"We don't think it's by coincidence that we received this particular threat at this particular time," said A. Zachary Faison, Jr, president of Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida.

A 3.30am caller to the Jacksonville sheriff's office warned that "multiple explosive devices" had been placed around the campus and would be detonated 12 hours later, followed by a school shooting, Faison said.

Local law enforcement officers with dogs were patrolling the campus as of midday on Tuesday, he said.

The Jacksonville sheriff's office declined comment.

In a statement, the FBI said it was aware of the bomb threats and working with its law enforcement partners to address potential threats. It encouraged members of the public to report anything suspicious to the bureau.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a press briefing that "we take these threats incredibly seriously," but said the White House still did know what had motivated the threats.

The US intelligence community warned months ago of a threat that racially motivated violent extremists, such as white supremacists, would seek to carry out mass-casualty attacks on civilians. Howard University in Washington, Morgan State University in Maryland, Spelman College in Georgia and Xavier University of Louisiana were among the colleges that received threats, according to Twitter posts and statements from the schools.

"Institutions in the Black community become targets when issues of race, issues of civil rights, issues of equality bubble to the surface and become the focal point of American society," said Howard University librarian Lopez Matthews, Jr.

Matthews said Howard University came under threat from racist attackers during riots in Washington in 1919, and again in the 1960s during the US civil rights movement.

Howard gave the all clear a few hours after the campus received a threat at around 2.55am, but not all students were reassured.

"We will not let (the threats) deter us from fulfilling our mission of providing superior educational experiences to our students," Howard University said in a statement.