For Ms Marianna, 38, who works in the marketing department of a financial institution, just commuting to work in New York from her home in New Jersey costs US$16 (S$21.60) if she pays cash, and US$13.75 with an E-ZPass card - every day. Not to speak of the time spent on the commute.

Add to that the cost of grabbing lunch in Manhattan, and she easily spends US$20 or more per day.