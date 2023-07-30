Reluctant to retire, leaders raise a tough question: How old is too old?

WASHINGTON - After a series of troubling moments last week, an uncomfortable question has become unavoidable, leaving American voters, strategists and even politicians themselves wondering: Just how old is too old to serve in public office?

For years, like so many children of ageing parents across America, politicians and their advisers in Washington tried to skirt that difficult conversation, wrapping concerns about their octogenarian leaders in a cone of silence. The omerta was enabled by the traditions of a city that arms public figures with a battalion of aides, who manage nearly all of their professional and personal lives.

“I don’t know what the magic number is, but I do think that as a general rule, my goodness, when you get into the 80s, it’s time to think about a little relaxation,” said Mr Trent Lott, 81, a former Senate majority leader who retired at the spry age of 67 to start his own lobbying firm. “The problem is, you get elected to a six-year term, you’re in pretty good shape, but four years later you may not be so good.”

Two closely scrutinised episodes last week thrust questions about ageing with dignity in public office out of the halls of Congress and into the national conversation.

On Wednesday, video of Senator Mitch McConnell, 81, freezing for 20 seconds in front of television cameras reverberated across the Internet and newscasts. Less than 24 hours later, another clip surfaced of Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, appearing confused when asked to vote in committee.

A political discussion on the issue of age has been building for months, as the country faces the possibility of a presidential contest between the oldest candidates in American history. President Joe Biden, 80, already the oldest president to sit in the White House, is vying for a second term and former president Donald Trump, 77, is leading the Republican primary race.

“When I say we need to pass the baton to younger generations, I’m not talking about youthful generations,” said Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota, 54, the only Democrat in Congress to say that Ms Feinstein should step down and that Mr Biden should not seek re-election. “I’m talking about simply a reasonably less aged generation.”

Mr McConnell’s stumble created a fresh opening for younger contenders to raise the issue more aggressively. On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, 44, a top Republican presidential candidate, took a jab at the country’s political gerontocracy.

“You used to serve in your prime and then pass the baton to the next generation, and I think this generation has not really been as willing to do that,” Mr DeSantis told right-leaning commentator Megyn Kelly, noting that Mr Biden became a senator in 1973 – five years before Mr DeSantis was born.

Notably, Mr Trump, who would be 82 at the end of a second term, has defended Mr Biden, saying that the President should not be discounted because of his age. “He is not an old man,” Mr Trump posted this month on Truth Social, his social media platform. “In actuality, life begins at 80!”

Doctors for Mr Biden have said he is in good health. Less is known about Mr Trump’s health since he left the White House.

After Mr Biden was captured tripping over a sandbag in June, White House aides have grown increasingly sensitive to any insinuation that he is physically diminished.