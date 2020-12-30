Regeneron says its Covid-19 antibody therapy showed promise in hospitalised patients

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday (Dec 29) initial data from an ongoing study of its experimental antibody cocktail for use in some hospitalised Covid-19 patients show the therapy was sufficiently effective to warrant continuing the trial.

The company is testing the therapy, a combination of two antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, in hospitalised patients requiring low-flow oxygen.

The drugmaker said in September the cocktail reduced viral levels and improved symptoms in non-hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

Study participants included those who produced an effective immune response on their own (seropositive), and those whose immune response was not yet adequate (seronegative).

Seronegative patients treated with the antibody cocktail had a lower risk of death or needing mechanical ventilation, the company said.

Based on these results, the company said an ongoing late-stage study in hospitalised patients will continue.

The US Food and Drug Administration last month issued emergency use authorisation for the antibody therapy for use in mild to moderate Covid-19 patients who are not currently hospitalised.