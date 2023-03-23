Reagan's 'Star Wars' at 40: Battle of the satellites

WASHINGTON - Forty years after former United States president Ronald Reagan stunned the nation and world with his “Star Wars” plan to take nuclear competition into outer space, a new battle of the satellites has emerged in the stratosphere.

Largely because it far outpaced technology at the time, very little became of Mr Reagan’s March 23, 1983, declaration that the US would head to space to seek absolute supremacy in the Cold War with the Soviet Union.

Nevertheless, space ultimately has become a major theatre of strategic competition – just not the way Mr Reagan envisioned.

Instead of missiles launched from orbit to attack rivals, thousands of satellites are now the focus of sometimes tense dynamics between the US, Soviet Union successor Russia, and China.

Also defying Mr Reagan’s vision, the US does not have any clear advantage: China especially is showing its ability to match or even lead the US.

‘Hope for our children’

Mr Reagan’s programme was officially the Strategic Defence Initiative (SDI).

But it immediately became known as Star Wars, for its evocation of Hollywood sci-fi visions of fantastic weaponry beaming through the cosmos.

That was where America’s technological prowess would dominate, Mr Reagan declared.

“I’ve reached a decision which offers a new hope for our children in the 21st century,” he said, in language echoing the 1977 “Star Wars” film, subtitled “A New Hope”.

Global security will no longer rest on the principle that neither the US nor the Soviets could survive a nuclear exchange – the so-called mutual assured destruction (MAD) doctrine, he said.

Instead, American technology will produce space weapons to instantly pulverise any Soviet nuclear missiles launched at the US.

“We maintain the peace through our strength; weakness only invites aggression,” Mr Reagan said.

Satellite wars

Billions of dollars went into SDI, to develop space-based laser and particle-beam weapons and launchers for ballistic missile-destroying rockets.

But his ideas were unfeasible; the technology did not exist.

A decade later, Star Wars disappeared, quietly folded into a more conventional nuclear deterrent programme: ground-based missile defence.