Ready, set, shop! Black Friday starts early in the US

UNITED STATES (REUTERS) - Stores across the United States opened their doors early on Thursday (Nov 22) ahead of the traditional Black Friday shopping day when thousands line up for bargains.

The average shopper will spend over US$1000 (S$1,372) this holiday season, a total of possibly US$721 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

Retailers, like JCPenney and Best Buy were preparing for Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

Millions of shoppers were expected to flood brick and mortar stores, according to Adobe Analytics.

Online sales could jump as much as 15 per cent during the holiday shopping season.

The National Retail Federation says the average shopper will spend over US$1000 this holiday season.That could amount to US$721 billion for the industry.