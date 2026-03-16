Reactions to Trump’s call for help to secure Strait of Hormuz

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Iran has effectively shut the strait, choking off a fifth of global oil supply in the biggest disruption ever.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump called on allies over the weekend to help secure the Strait of Hormuz as Iranian forces continue attacks on the vital waterway amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, now in its third week.

Mr Trump said his administration has already contacted seven countries, but declined to identify them. In an earlier social media post, he said that he hoped China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would participate.

Iran has effectively shut the strait, a narrow passage of water between Iran and Oman, choking off a fifth of global oil supply in the biggest disruption ever.

Here are how some countries have responded to Washington’s call to send ships to the region.

Japan

Japan does not currently plan to dispatch naval vessels to escort ships in the Middle East, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on March 16 .

“We have not made any decisions whatsoever about dispatching escort ships. We are continuing to examine what Japan can do independently and what can be done within the legal framework,” Ms Takaichi told Parliament.

Australia

Australia will not send naval ships to assist in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a government minister said on March 16 .

“We won’t be sending a ship to the Strait of Hormuz. We know how incredibly important that is, but that’s not something that we’ve been asked or that we’re contributing to,” Ms Catherine King, a member of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Cabinet, said in an interview with state broadcaster ABC.

South Korea

“We will communicate closely with the US regarding this matter and make a decision after careful review,” South Korea’s presidential office said on March 15 .

Britain

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the need to reopen the Strait to end disruption to global shipping with Mr Trump, a Downing Street spokeswoman said on March 15 .

Mr Starmer also spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and they have agreed to continue talks on the Middle East conflict at a meeting on March 16 , the spokeswoman added.

European Union

EU foreign ministers will on March 16 discuss bolstering a small naval mission in the Middle East but they are not expected to discuss expanding its role to include the choked-off Strait, diplomats and officials say.

The EU’s Aspides mission was established in 2024 to protect ships from attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebel group in the Red Sea.

Germany

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on March 15 that Aspides - named after the Greek word for “shields” - was not even effective in carrying out its current task.

“That ⁠is why I am very sceptical that extending Aspides ​to ​the ⁠Strait of Hormuz would provide ​greater security,” ​he ⁠said in an interview with Germany’s ARD television. REUTERS