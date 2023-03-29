Rare purplish-pink diamond valued at $46m set for auction in New York

NEW YORK – A rare, vividly rosy-purple diamond, called the Eternal Pink and valued at US$35 million (S$46 million), is set to be auctioned by Sotheby’s as part of its Magnificent Jewels sale in New York in June.

The 10.57-carat stone is being marketed as the most valuable purplish-pink diamond ever brought to auction, with the highest ever pre-auction price per carat estimate, according to Sotheby’s.

“Its refined lines, combined with the intensity of its colour, earn it a place as one of the world’s most extraordinary gems,” Mr Tom Moses, executive vice-president and chief laboratory and research officer at the Gemological Institute of America, said of the cushion-cut diamond.

According to Sotheby’s, the stone, which was mined in Botswana, is “comparable to ultimate masterpieces of art – far rarer than a Magritte or a Warhol”, thanks to its clarity and lack of imperfections.

Pink diamonds are among the rarest and most sought-after gems in the world and considered a major draw for investors.

The record for the highest-ever auction price for such a stone is held by the CTF Pink Star, which was sold for US$71.2 million in Hong Kong in 2017.

The Williamson Pink Star diamond, which sold for US$57.7 million in 2022, also in Hong Kong, holds the record for the highest price per carat, at nearly US$5.2 million. AFP