Rapper Pras Michel took $133m to do Malaysian fugitive Jho Low’s bidding, US says

WASHINGTON – Pras Michel, a Grammy-winner rapper who reinvented himself as a political influencer, was paid US$100 million (S$133 million) to try to end the United States probes of Malaysian tycoon Jho Low and to aid the Chinese government in seeking the US extradition of a billionaire dissident, a prosecutor told jurors.

Michel, 50, was central in a plot to convince former president Donald Trump’s administration to end a probe of Low’s alleged embezzlement of billions of dollars from the Malaysian development fund 1MDB, prosecutor Sean Mulryne argued Thursday.

At the same time, Michel was an agent of China in seeking the extradition of Guo Wengui, Mr Mulryne said.

“This case is about foreign influence, it’s about foreign money, it’s about greed,” Mr Mulryne said in closing arguments that followed four weeks of testimony at Michel’s illegal-lobbying trial in Washington federal court.

Michel, a member of the Fugees hip hop group, is accused of failing to notify the US about his back-channel lobbying for Low. Of the US$100 million Low paid for that lobbying, Michel kept more than US$70 million, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors also charged Michel with funnelling US$2 million of Low’s money in the 2012 campaign of former president Barack Obama through straw donors the rapper refunded, and of tampering with witnesses. For those efforts, Michel pocketed at least US$18 million, according to the US.

Entertainment projects

Michel testified in his own defence this week, telling jurors he never acted on China’s behalf, and he did not know he had to notify the US under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

He said the US$100 million he received came indirectly from Low, as prosecutors say, but was an investment for entertainment projects.

He conceded he paid friends to donate to Mr Obama’s campaign, but said he did so with his own money, not Low’s. He also said Low gave him US$20 million to get a photograph with Mr Obama, which came at a holiday party. Low insisted that the money for the donations was his own, not Low’s.

Defence lawyer David Kenner, in his summation on Thursday, said Michel did not attempt to influence the US government.

“In 2012, Jho Low wanted a photograph,” Mr Kenner said. “That’s what this entire case is about.”

The trial featured testimony from Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who had partied with Low. DiCaprio said Low told him he wanted to give US$20 million to US$30 million to the Democratic Party in 2012. Low put US$100 million into the movie The Wolf of Wall Street, which starred DiCaprio.

According to Mr Kenner, DiCaprio’s testimony showed that the actor socialised for years with Low and never did anything to vet his background or citizenship.