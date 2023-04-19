Rapper Pras Michel says Malaysian fugitive Jho Low paid $27 Million for Obama Photo

WASHINGTON – Grammy-winning rapper Pras Michel told jurors on Tuesday at his illegal lobbying trial that the party-boy Malaysian tycoon Jho Low – once a friend and now a fugitive – paid him US$20 million (S$27 million) to get a photo with former president Barack Obama in 2012.

Michel told a federal jury in Washington that Low hired him to be a “celebrity surrogate” to get the photo.

The rapper is accused of using straw donors to funnel illegal donations from Low into Mr Obama’s campaign.

Prosecutors say he later illegally lobbied former president Donald Trump’s administration to drop US probes of Low’s alleged looting of billions of dollars from the Malaysian development fund 1MDB.

Michel, a member of the hip-hop band the Fugees, said he witnessed Low’s wild lifestyle filled with celebrities, nightclub, models and free-flowing cash.

He described the tycoon as a “wealthy man willing to do anything, spend any type of money” to get his photo with Mr Obama, but that Low’s reputation made him “too hot” to get an invitation to fundraisers. Michel said he initially agreed to help, but at a price.

“I basically asked for (US)$1 million to begin to think about how I would get this photo,” Michel said as a lawyer questioned him. “I was going to try.”

Ultimately, Low paid Michel US$20 million over nine months, which led to the tycoon getting photographed with Mr Obama at a White House Christmas party, the rapper said.

During the first three weeks of the trial, prosecutors alleged Michel, 50, was driven by greed and pocketed US$18 million of the US$20 million that Low paid to gain access to Mr Obama.

They also say he made at least US$70 million more for his role in a scheme to lobby the Trump administration to drop its investigations of Low.

Michel was later indicted along with Low, who remains at large and is believed to be in China.

Michel said he never made any donations on behalf of Low and did not believe the political donations were illegal.

But on cross-examination, prosecutor John Keller got Michel to admit the money came from Low, and that the rapper reimbursed his friends for the political donations they made to support Mr Obama.

“Once Jho Low gave me the money, it was my money,” Michel said.

He added: “It’s what the market is willing to bear. Give me my money, and I’ll try to figure it out.”