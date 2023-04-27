Rapper Pras Michel convicted in US over lobbying campaigns with Malaysian fugitive Jho Low

WASHINGTON - A jury on Wednesday convicted Grammy Award-winning rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of The Fugees hip hop group on criminal charges that he conspired with a Malaysian financier to orchestrate a series of foreign lobbying campaigns aimed at influencing the US government under two presidents.

His conviction in a federal court in Washington followed a trial, that was filled with political intrigue and featured high-profile witnesses including Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and former US Attorney-General Jeff Sessions.

Michel endured a blistering cross-examination by prosecutors while testifying in his own defence.

Michel was charged with 10 counts of crimes including conspiracy, acting as an agent of a foreign government, witness tampering and falsifying campaign finance records.

Prosecutors accused him of plotting with Malaysian businessman Jho Low to attempt to influence the administrations of former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Low, who also faces separate federal charges in New York that he embezzled US$4.5 billion (S$6 million) from Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, remains at large.

Michel’s lawyer David Kenner told reporters outside the courthouse he was “extremely disappointed” by the verdict, but remains hopeful the charges could be dismissed by the judge.

US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly set deadlines for both parties to file briefs on a number of post-trial motions, including a request for a judgment of acquittal, that extend into July.

“I remain enormously confident that this case is not over, and that we will ultimately prevail,” he added.

The Fugees won two Grammy Awards for their best-selling 1996 album “The Score.”

But by 2012, according to prosecutors, Michel was in desperate need of cash and found a solution through Low, who was known to throw elaborate parties and pay celebrities big sums of money.

Prosecutors said Michel agreed to funnel about US$2 million from Low into Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign in exchange for receiving millions of dollars.

Because federal election law prohibits foreigners from donating to US campaigns, prosecutors said Michel masked the source of the funds.