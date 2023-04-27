Rape accuser says Trump 'lied and shattered my reputation'

NEW YORK - The writer suing Donald Trump for allegedly raping her nearly 30 years ago told jurors at a civil trial on Wednesday that the former US president sexually assaulted her and defamed her by lying about it.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he lied and said it didn’t happen,” Ms E. Jean Carroll said in Manhattan federal court.

“He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.”

Ms Carroll, 79, a former Elle magazine advice columnist, is seeking unspecified damages from Mr Trump, 76, who leads the Republican field in the 2024 presidential campaign.

She is suing over an alleged encounter in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996, where she says Mr Trump raped her until she was able to flee.

Ms Carroll is suing Mr Trump for defamation after he denied her rape claim in an October post on his Truth Social media platform, saying he had not known her, that she was not his “type,” and that she made up the claim to sell her memoir.

She is also suing under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which lets adults sue their alleged abusers long after statutes of limitations have run out.

‘I can still feel it’

Ms Carroll testified that she had met Mr Trump years before the alleged rape, finding him “very personable” and a “man about town.”

At Bergdorf, Ms Carroll recalled that she was leaving the store when Mr Trump recognised her and held up his hand, prompting her to stop.

“He said, ‘Hey, you are that advice lady,’“ Ms Carroll recalled. “I said, ‘Hey, you are that real estate tycoon.’“

Ms Carroll said she and Mr Trump engaged in banter, describing his tone as “joshing,” with Mr Trump seeking to buy lingerie for another woman.

She said Mr Trump asked her to try on a piece of lingerie, prompting her to joke that he should try it on.

Ms Carroll said Mr Trump then ushered her to an open dressing room, shut the door, shoved her against a wall, and pulled down her tights.

Mr Trump’s fingers “went into my vagina, which was extremely painful, extremely painful,” and he also “inserted his penis,” she said.

“As I’m sitting here today I can still feel it.”

Ms Carroll choked up and fought back tears as she described pushing him back.

Asked by her lawyer if she told Mr Trump “no,” Ms Carroll said: “I don’t recall saying it. I may have said it.”

Ms Carroll said she blamed herself at the time, and feared she would lose her job and Mr Trump would retaliate if she reported him.

She also said the damage was long-lasting.

“It left me unable to ever have a romantic life again,” she added.