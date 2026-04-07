Race for Marjorie Taylor Greene district is test for Trump, GOP

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Clay Fuller, the Republican candidate, is the favorite to win the seat vacated by former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

A special US House election on April 7 in a deeply conservative Georgia district is playing out against the backdrop of growing economic unease and the potential for a rapidly escalating war against Iran, creating a referendum on President Donald Trump months before November’s midterm elections.

Clay Fuller, the Republican candidate, is the favorite to win the seat vacated by former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, the onetime Trump firebrand turned critic who resigned from Congress earlier in 2026.

But an over-performance by Democrat Shawn Harris in a district Mr Trump led by nearly 37 percentage points in 2024 could foretell trouble for Republicans this fall in Georgia, a swing state, and beyond.

Mr Harris, a retired Army general and cattle farmer, emerged in the special election’s first round last month with 37 per cent of the votes cast, while Mr Fuller, a district attorney endorsed by Mr Trump, received 35 per cent, setting up April 7’s runoff to fill the remainder of Ms Greene’s term.

Republicans had more total votes than the Democrats accumulated in a crowded field of 17 candidates.

Stretching along the Tennessee border in the northwest corner of the state, Georgia’s 14th Congressional District has long been a Republican bastion. Mr Trump carried it with roughly 68 per cent of the vote in 2024, and Ms Greene had 65 per cent in her last race.

April 7’s runoff comes just weeks after Democrat Emily Gregory won an upset victory for a Florida state House of Representatives district that includes Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, a symbolic win for Democrats and another warning sign for Republicans as they battle to retain their majorities in Congress in November.

Ms Gregory’s win marked the latest in a series of Democratic victories or over-performances in off-cycle and special elections in recent months as Democrats seek to capitalise on voters souring on Mr Trump’s handling of the economy. The unpopularity of the Iran war, which he has threatened to escalate dramatically on April 7 night, has only intensified Democratic optimism and Republican anxieties.

In January, Taylor Rehmet, a Democrat, won a Texas state senate district by 14 points in an area that had supported Mr Trump by a 17-point margin in 2024. That’s a 31-point shift. And late last year, Eileen Higgins won Miami’s mayoral runoff, becoming the first Democrat in almost three decades to lead the city.

Since the Georgia special election in early March, Republicans have spent US$1.8 million (S$2.3 million) on media compared to US$295,000 in Democratic spending, according to AdImpact. Mr Harris’ campaign accounts for all but $5,000 of the Democratic spending.

Conservatives for American Excellence, a super political action committee backed by hedge fund manager Paul Singer, has spent US$1.1 million. The National Republican Congressional Committee, the arm of the GOP that supports House candidates, and Mr Fuller’s campaign have combined to spend US$552,000.

Mr Fuller, who highlights his Trump endorsement, has embraced the president’s economic policies and immigration crackdown, saying the “country is coming back stronger than ever”. He has taken an aggressive stance on Iran and has said the war has made the US safer.

Mr Harris, who was defeated by Greene in 2024, has hit local media in recent days with advertisements criticising Mr Fuller’s handling of a rape case as a county prosecutor. Mr Harris has also accused Mr Trump – and, by extension, Mr Fuller, of putting the Iran war before domestic needs in an appeal to more isolationist-minded voters who had backed Greene.

“That’s not America First, it’s taking from Americans, and Clay Fuller calls it a win,” the Harris campaign said on X on April 5.

Actor Samuel L Jackson jumped into the fray on Monday urging voters in the district to head to the polls to support Mr Harris. “Shawn Harris needs your vote, and you need Shawn Harris,” Jackson said in a video circulated by the Harris campaign. BLOOMBERG