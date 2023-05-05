Putting her best foot forward, this US woman earns $6,600 a month as an erotic content creator

She slips off her shoes. Then her socks. What follows depends on what the client desires.

Chrissy, a 32-year-old erotic content creator, says she has had a range of requests.

One client requested a video of her running barefoot through mud, inspired by a scene in the film, The Hobbit.

For that little bit of cardio, she walked away with US$300 (S$400), according to a report on the Business Insider.

Chrissy creates content for the website Fun With Feet, where she sells photographs and videos of her “elegant” US size seven feet.

It started out three years ago as a means of making extra money.

But now that she averages US$5,000 in sales each month, Chrissy has been doing it full-time for the last six months.

Chrissy joined the website during the pandemic. That was when shifts for her jobs as a hairdresser and bartender were cut back due to social distancing measures and a lack of clients.

On social media, she started hearing about people making extra money through OnlyFans, an Internet content subscription service used primarily by sex workers who produce pornography.

But Chrissy was not comfortable with subscribers recognising her due to her other jobs.

“I really didn’t know if I was going to be back at work the next week. That’s when I started to explore other options and came across Fun with Feet,” Chrissy told Insider.

Her first post was a shot of her toes after she got a French pedicure.

On the website, customers can scroll through her free photo feed, and message her to request and buy custom content.

In the beginning, Chrissy spent most of her time chatting with her new followers. She built rapport with them through non-sexual conversations.

Now, however, she spends three to five hours a day, up to six days a week, maintaining her business.