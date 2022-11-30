Protests against Beijing’s Covid-19 policies should not be curbed: US ambassador to China

WASHINGTON - Protests against Beijing’s strict Covid-19 policies should not be interfered with, nor journalists covering the protests detained, United States Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said on Tuesday.

“We believe the Chinese people have a right to protest peacefully. They have a right to make their views known,” he said via video link from Beijing, at an event organised by think-tank Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

“That’s a fundamental right around the world, it should be, and that right should not be hindered... and it shouldn’t be interfered with,” he added.

His comments come amid other, relatively restrained, remarks that US officials have made regarding the protests in recent days.

US officials have emphasised that the White House supports peaceful protest, instead of explicitly urging China to stop detaining protesters.

“This is a moment for the Chinese people… to speak,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in response to questions on Monday.

“These protesters are speaking for themselves. What we are doing is making it clear that we support the right of peaceful protest.”

However, it is difficult to say whether the protests will lead to meaningful change, said Mr Burns, noting that the protests came at a “very critical time” amid a dramatic rise of Covid-19 infections in China.

“We just have to see how this plays out. It’s obviously a very important event for the people of China. And we’re watching it with great care and great attention,” he said.

The US envoy said that ties between the US and China would continue to be marked by competition for some time, given the deep differences the two superpowers have over human rights, trade, technology export curbs and the Indo-Pacific region.

“We assume that the competitive side of the relationship is going to be with us for quite some time, because of the structural, philosophical, ideological, national security differences,” he said.

Mr Burns also recounted what daily life was like under China’s strict Covid-19 policies, adding that it made the embassy’s work much more difficult.

Like many in China, diplomats have been forced to quarantine at home when entering the country or after exposure to a close contact of an infected person.

Mr Burns said that he had quarantined for 40 days in the nine months he had been in his post.