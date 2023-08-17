Prosecutors propose March 2024 trial date in Trump Georgia case

WASHINGTON - The district attorney prosecuting former US President Donald Trump on election interference charges in Georgia has proposed that his trial start in March of next year, a date that would have Trump in court mid-campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The proposed March 4 trial date is one day before Super Tuesday, during which voters in more than a dozen states are set to cast their ballots for the Republican presidential nomination.

Ms Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, submitted her recommendation in a court filing on Wednesday, which also said that initial appearances for the various defendants charged in the Georgia election case should happen during the week of Sept 5.

Lawyers and a spokesman for Trump did not immediately return a request for comment.

A Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Trump and 18 others, accusing the former president of seeking to undo his 2020 election loss to US President Joe Biden.

Trump is set to be on trial in New York on March 25, 2024, on separate charges of concealing a hush money payment to a porn star - a schedule that the former president is certain to raise in response to the recommended start date in Georgia.

Ms Willis said in Wednesday’s filing that the proposed schedule does “not conflict” with other hearings and trial dates set in Trump’s other criminal cases.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in an interview with WNYC radio last month – before Trump was indicted in two other cases, including Georgia – that the various judges involved may “confer” about the schedules.

Trump’s attorneys have argued in other criminal cases that any trial be scheduled until after the November 2024 presidential election.