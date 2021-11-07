Probe widens into stampede at Travis Scott concert in Houston that left 8 dead

HOUSTON (REUTERS) - At least two investigations, one of them criminal, were underway on Sunday (Nov 7) into the deadly stampede during rap star Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival that killed at least eight people and injured dozens in Houston.

Officials in Houston said autopsies on Friday’s victims were being performed as soon as possible so their bodies could be returned to family members, with the identities of some of the dead expected to be released on Sunday.

The dead were young, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told reporters on Saturday: Two were aged 14 and 16, two were 21, another two were 23, with a seventh aged 27.

An eighth victim has yet to be identified, he added.

Harris County Judge Lina Hildago called for an “objective, independent” investigation into the tragedy, as she spoke about the rap festival being attended by 50,000 fans when the stampede took place.

“Perhaps the plans were inadequate. Perhaps the plans were good but they weren’t followed,” Ms Hildago said.

“The families of those who died, everybody affected, deserves answers.”

In a 90-second video released on Twitter on Saturday, the Houston-born Scott said that, while on stage, “I could just not imagine the severity of the situation”. He described himself as “absolutely devastated” by the incident.

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said he immediately met with promoters and they agreed to halt the show. Officials said the concert was brought to an end by 10.10pm.

Houston city police chief Troy Finner said his department had opened a criminal investigation by homicide and narcotics detectives, following reports that somebody in the audience had been injecting people with drugs.

The city’s fire chief, Mr Samuel Pena, said several concert goers had to be revived with the anti-drug overdose medicine Narcan, including a security officer who appeared to have been injected in the neck with a substance by a concert goer.

It was not clear whether authorities suspected such an episode played a role in the crowd surge, but Mr Finner said, "we're going to get down to the bottom of it".

City Fire Chief Samuel Pena said it appeared the venue had ample exit routes for fans and that none was obstructed.

Twenty-five people were taken to hospitals by ambulance after the crush began, some of them in cardiac arrest, with 13 still hospitalised on Saturday - five under age 18 - following the discharge of four patients, Mr Turner told reporters.

'It felt like a riot'

After mobbing entrance gates and merchandise booths early in the day, the crowd grew increasingly unruly as performers took the stage, according to 19-year-old festival goer Hamad Al Barrak.

"There were just too many people,' said Mr Al Barrak, who described chaos as he tried to buy festival gear. "We were all pressed together. You felt like you couldn't breathe."

Mr Albert Merza, 43, part of a group of eight people from Detroit attending the festival, recounted seeing "a lot of drinking and crazy behaviour.".

"It felt like a riot," he said, adding that it appeared about half the crowd were under age 21. "There were people throwing out stuff, objects flying everywhere."

Nick Johnson, 17, said he witnessed a steady rise of disruptive behaviour before the stampede.

"It was going on for over two hours, and it just got worse and worse," he said.



Screengrabs from a video clip posted on Twitter which purportedly shows concertgoers breaking down security fences to get into the festival. PHOTOS: TWITTER



An incident earlier in the day, in which fans started "rushing" the festival gates was brought under control relatively quickly, said Mr Finner, adding it appeared unrelated to the deadly stampede later.

Mr Finner said police had 528 officers assigned to the festival on Friday, along with 755 private security personnel.

Mr Pena said the venue could theoretically have held up to 200,000 but that organisers limited the crowd to 50,000, and that number seemed accurate based on ticket sales.

He described how the crush of fans quickly overwhelmed the private medical personnel for the festival, a two-day affair that was scheduled to culminate on Saturday, but was cancelled after Friday night's tragedy.

Videos posted to social media showed a chaotic scene as fans and staff tried to bring attention to injured concertgoers. One video showed fans attempting to make camera operators aware of the dangerous situation. A separate video showed people waving towards the stage and chanting "Stop the show!"

The investigation is likely to focus on security and safety protocols. Two weeks ago, another Houston concert was canceled after fans pushed into a Playboi Carti show being held within the same NRG Park complex.

Organisers said they were cooperating with police.

"We are focused on supporting local officials however we can," Astroworld Fest, an event organised by Live Nation Entertainment, said on Twitter.

Fans in distress

Scott stopped multiple times during his 75-minute performance when he spotted fans in distress near the stage and asked security to ensure their safety, video posted online showed. Emergency vehicles, lights and alarms flashing, cut through the audience several times.

"We need somebody to help. Somebody passed out right here," Mr Scott said, according to video of his set, which included a guest appearance by Canadian rapper Drake. "Security, somebody, jump in here real quick."

Another video clip showed police performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on several people even as music blared in the background.

Scott, who came to fame in the early 2010s for his unique vocal style has a daughter with Kylie Jenner from the famed Kardashian family. Astroworld is also the name of his third studio album released in 2018 to critical acclaim.