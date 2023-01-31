Pro wrestling great Hulk Hogan loses feeling in lower body following surgery, says podcaster

Former American professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan can no longer feel his legs following complications from a back surgery, said fellow American wrestler Kurt Angle.

According to 54-year-old Angle, 69-year-old Hogan – whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea – is hiding the serious impact of recent back surgery and needs to use a cane to stay steady due to the loss of sensation in his lower body.

Speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Angle said that Hogan revealed his ailment backstage when they were reunited at World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) Raw 30th-anniversary show.

Hogan had made a surprise guest appearance to open the anniversary show in Philadelphia last week, walking a short distance unaided.

However, Angle says the broadcast did not show how serious the hall-of-famer’s condition is.

In the podcast that aired on Monday, Angle said: “Hogan had his back surgery again.

“He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body. So (he uses) his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.

“So now he can’t feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that’s pretty serious, man.”

Hogan is yet to address the claims on his injuries.

Angle also paid tribute to Hogan’s legacy.

“I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and ate him up,” he said.

“He’s the name and face of the company. He’s the guy that revolutionised pro wrestling. I have so much respect for him.”

Hogan, who began his career in 1977, is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He has suffered a multitude of back, hip, spine and knee injuries and has had many surgeries, both during his WWE career and after retirement.