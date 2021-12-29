Prince Andrew says US sexual assault accuser is an Australia resident in bid to have lawsuit dismissed

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Britain's Prince Andrew says a US lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault may need to be thrown out because the alleged victim probably lives in Australia.

In a filing on Tuesday (Dec 28) in Manhattan federal court, Prince Andrew said a finding that Ms Virginia Giuffre was domiciled in Australia would remove the court's jurisdiction over the case.

He asked US District Judge Lewis Kaplan to force Ms Giuffre to answer questions about her residency under oath.

Ms Giuffre sued Prince Andrew in New York in August, claiming he sexually abused her on multiple occasions when she was 17, after convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein "lent" her out to the British royal and other powerful men.

Prince Andrew has denied her allegations.

In Tuesday's filing, Prince Andrew said recently discovered evidence shows that Ms Giuffre has lived in Australia for all but two of the last 19 years, despite claiming in her suit that she was a resident of Colorado.

Ms Giuffre hasn't lived in Colorado since at least 2019, Prince Andrew said, and had an Australian driver's licence and lived in a US$1.16 million (S$1.57 million) West Perth home with her family when she filed the suit.

'Her mother's address'

"It appears that prior to filing this action, but well after she returned to Australia, Ms Giuffre registered to vote for the first time in Colorado using her mother's home address in Penrose," Prince Andrew said.

"The timing of Ms Giuffre's voter registration is suspicious and appears to be a calculated move in an effort to support her specious claim of citizenship in Colorado despite having moved to Australia at least a year (if not four years) earlier."

Ms Sigrid McCawley, a lawyer for Ms Giuffre, called Prince Andrew's filing "another in a series of tired attempts by Prince Andrew to duck and dodge the legal merits of the case Virginia Giuffre has brought against him".

"All parties in litigation are subject to discovery and Prince Andrew is no exception," Ms McCawley said in a statement.

Ms Giuffre has said she was recruited by Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell as a teenager and subject to years of abuse.

Though she did not testify at Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial, prosecutors described Ms Giuffre to the jury as another victim, and one of the accusers who took the stand said Maxwell asked Ms Giuffre to "show her what to do" in Epstein's Palm Beach, Florida, massage room.