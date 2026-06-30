President Trump announces Washington golf course renovations to begin Sept 1

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The project will be led by Tom Fazio, who has designed or reworked over 200 golf courses across the world, as the course architect.

WASHINGTON - The East Potomac Golf Links course in Washington will undergo a renovation starting on Sept 1, US President Donald Trump announced on social media, after taking a tour of the course.

“It was determined that, on this fantastic site, with water and unparalleled views of DC’s Monuments, we will build one of the Greatest Golf Courses anywhere in the World which, importantly, will also be made available to the Public,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account on June 28.

Trump shared that his expectation is this course will be able to host marquee golf tournaments, including the US Open, Ryder Cup and PGA Championship, after its renovation.

The project will be led by Tom Fazio, who has designed or reworked more than 200 golf courses across the world, as the course architect.

The announcement from Trump comes after a lawsuit from non-profit organisation National Links Trust and two Washington residents was filed in an attempt to block the renovation.

National Links Trust reached a deal with the Trump administration in May to continue operating the course until it is overhauled by federal officials.

Trump’s scathing review of the state of the course shared on Truth Social was his proof of why the renovation is necessary.

“The grass is largely dead, the greens are virtually unplayable, and the course is in very poor general condition,” Trump said.

“But, after many years of horrendous maintenance and little money devoted to the process of upkeep, we have determined that this location can bring tremendous success and prestige back to Washington DC.” REUTERS