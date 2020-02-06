President, Speaker trade snubs

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump snubbed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, declining to shake her hand as he handed her a copy of his State of the Union speech.

The Republican President spurned the outstretched hand of Ms Pelosi, the Democrats' leading elected official in Washington, upon meeting her for the first time since she stormed out of a White House meeting four months ago.

Aides to both said they had not spoken since their October meeting.

Ms Pelosi avoided citing the customary "high privilege and distinct honour" that usually accompanies the Speaker's introduction of the president to Congress.

"Members of Congress, the president of the United States" was all she said in introducing Mr Trump.

At the end of his 80-minute speech, Ms Pelosi stood and ripped apart her copy of the remarks as millions watched on television. She later told reporters it was "the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative".

Ms Kayleigh McEnany, campaign spokesman for Mr Trump, said of Ms Pelosi: "Her hatred for @realdonaldtrump has blinded her to the repulsive nature of her smug, elitist behaviour."

In a vote due to begin yesterday (5am Singapore time today), the Republican-led Senate was expected to acquit Mr Trump of impeachment charges.

