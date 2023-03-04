Power, privilege and greed: How Alex Murdaugh’s life and crimes unravelled

Alex Murdaugh, a fourth-generation lawyer in South Carolina, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his wife and younger son in June 2021.

Who is he, and why does his case hold so much allure for true-crime-obsessed Americans?

His life’s path has been one that may as well be a plot for a gripping, sordid HBO series about how power and privilege in America can corrupt a man and mutilate his morals so thoroughly that shooting his own son and then his wife with a shotgun at close range leaves absolutely no trace of guilt or remorse.

His conviction is seen as a powerful rebuke to overbearing wealth, a declaration that no one in America, no matter how well-connected or pedigreed, is above the law.

Mr Neal Baer, a former long-running executive producer on the enormously successful crime show, Law And Order: Special Victims Unit, told NPR the Murdaugh case has drawn so much interest among Americans because “these are cases of human behaviour that go way, way, way to the nth degree that we don’t experience in our lives every day”.

“We are drawn to these kinds of people and what makes them tick. What made them do it?” he said.

Murdaugh’s family had lorded over rural South Carolina’s legal system for more than 100 years.

His father, grandfather and great-grandfather all served as the top prosecutor for a wide swathe of the South Carolina’s rural low country and were partners in a powerful family law firm.

His great-grandfather, Mr Randolph Murdaugh, had a one-man law practice when he was elected the low country’s chief prosecutor more than 100 years ago. That began the Murdaugh law dynasty.

For nearly 90 years until 2006, three generations of the Murdaugh family prosecuted crime across five counties around Hampton.

Alex Murdaugh, 54, had himself been a well-connected player in the clubby South Carolina legal world. He had dreamt of following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great-grandfather and becoming the region’s top prosecutor as well.

But he served only as a volunteer prosecutor, working on a handful of cases. This seeming failure to live up to the family name – being seen as the “loser” in a prestigious line of lawyers, even as he regarded himself as someone very important in his community – may have fuelled his downward spiral into quiet desperation.

A privileged life unravels

A dizzying series of criminal investigations into the deaths of a former classmate of Murdaugh’s older son, Richard, in 2015, and the family’s former housekeeper in 2018 suggested Murdaugh’s life had, for years, already been unravelling in a spectacular fashion.

In 2019, Murdaugh’s younger son, Paul, who was then 19, drunkenly crashed the family boat into a bridge. The body of one of his passengers, Ms Mallory Beach, 19, was found a week later.

Ms Beach’s family sued Murdaugh, forcing Murdaugh to reveal how deep in the red he truly was at the time.