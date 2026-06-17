Potential tropical cyclone forms off Texas coast, threatening dangerous flash flooding

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Fans seek shelter from the rain as they arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Germany and Curacao at Houston Stadium on June 14, 2026.

HOUSTON - Potential Tropical Cyclone One has formed off the Texas coast, the US National Hurricane Center said in a June 16 advisory, warning of heavy rainfall and dangerous flash flooding along the energy corridor that includes major offshore drilling and refining assets.

The potential tropical cyclone – about 105km south-west of Corpus Christi – would take the name Arthur if it strengthens and becomes the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. It is currently seeing maximum sustained winds of 45kph.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the north-western Gulf Coast from Sargent, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

“The disturbance should move offshore the Texas coast tonight or early Wednesday, move roughly parallel to the upper Texas coast later on Wednesday and move back inland in extreme eastern Texas or southwestern Louisiana late Wednesday or early Thursday,” the NHC said.

Regardless of further strengthening, the storm system is expected to bring 10-20cm of rainfall – with isolated higher totals around 30cm – through June 18 along the Texas coast through much of Louisiana and beyond. A dangerous storm surge could flood normally dry areas, the NHC added.

Governor Greg Abbott on June 15 issued a disaster declaration for 101 counties in the state.

The heavy rains could dampen the fun around the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and DR Congo set to be played in Houston on June 17, while also raising concerns about any potential impact to energy assets spread across the broader region. Tony Dupont, COO at Earth Science Associates, said that the storm, so far, “doesn’t look too strong.”

Andrew Polk, a weather risk manager at data consultancy DTN, said major oil production locations in the Gulf are currently outside of the track of forecasted tropical storm force winds.

“There may still be some disruptions, primarily due to the overall impact of helicopter operations which may disrupt and delay crew changes from occurring due to the winds and thunderstorms associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone One,” he said in an emailed response to questions, adding that wave heights are forecast to increase to between 7 and 9 feet to the east and south of the storm.

“The wave impacts primarily disrupt operations in the water with lift boats and/or diving operations,” he continued, adding that the primary focus of the system will be total rainfall amounts expected along the Texas and Louisiana coast.

The US Gulf of America federal offshore region produced nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil per day in March, accounting for roughly 14 per cent of total US crude output. Shell, BP, Chevron and Occidental are among the largest deepwater operators.

The Gulf Coast refining region that runs from Corpus Christi to the Mississippi River holds around half of total US refining capacity of 18.4 million barrels per day.

The largest US refinery is the Saudi Aramco-owned Motiva Enterprises’ Port Arthur, Texas, plant, which has a throughput of 730,000 barrels per day. Other major Gulf Coast refineries include Marathon Petroleum’s Galveston Bay plant, ExxonMobil’s Beaumont and Baytown facilities and ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery.

LNG giants, including Cheniere and Venture Global, also have major liquefaction facilities along the coastal region. REUTERS