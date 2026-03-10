Pope Leo fires San Diego bishop accused of stealing $318,000

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

VATICAN CITY – Pope Leo has accepted the resignation of a Catholic bishop in San Diego who was arrested by the local authorities on suspicion of stealing US$250,000 (S$318,000) from his congregation, the Vatican announced on March 10.

Emanuel Hana Shaleta had led the small Chaldean Catholic community in the California city since 2017. He pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of embezzlement and money laundering at a hearing on March 9, according to local media reports.

San Diego Deputy District Attorney Joel Madero said the alleged crimes took place in 2024 and were reported by a church employee who noticed the missing funds, according to KGTV, a local ABC affiliate.

Hana Shaleta was arrested on March 5 at San Diego’s international airport while attempting to leave the United States, according to a sheriff’s office statement.

The bishop’s lawyer said at the hearing on March 9 that Hana Shaleta was taking a planned trip to Germany.

Chaldean Catholics recognise the authority of the Pope but worship according to an eastern Christian liturgical rite. There are about 71,000 Chaldean Catholics in San Diego, according to Vatican statistics. REUTERS