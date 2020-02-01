Pompeo pledges continued US support for Ukraine

KIEV • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo emphasised Washington's support for Ukraine in a visit to Kiev yesterday, as both countries sought to smooth over relations buffeted by the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Ukraine was thrust into a domestic political battle in Washington last year as Mr Trump faced allegations that he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the son of his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Mr Pompeo has also walked back from comments he was accused of making to a National Public Radio reporter before his trip that appeared to play down Ukraine's importance to Americans.

The Secretary of State is the highest-ranking US official to travel to Ukraine since the impeachment process began. His visit comes as Mr Trump's impeachment trial was set for a climactic vote that is likely to acquit the President.

After meeting Mr Zelensky, both men played down the fallout from the impeachment.

Mr Pompeo said: "I'm here with a clear message: The United States sees that the Ukrainian struggle for freedom, democracy and prosperity is a valiant one. Our commitment to support it will not waver."

Ukraine counts on Washington for diplomatic support, sanctions on Moscow and military aid to buy Javelin anti-tank missiles and other hardware as it battles Russian-backed fighters in a war that has killed more than 13,000 people.

Mr Trump had frozen nearly US$400 million (S$546 million) in security assistance shortly before speaking to Mr Zelensky in a July phone call, prompting accusations from Democrats that he had misused US foreign policy for personal gain.

Mr Trump's camp has called on Ukraine to investigate Mr Biden and his son Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma.

The impeachment overshadowed the first months of Mr Zelensky's presidency, and he has voiced frustration about being constantly asked about it. He has repeatedly denied being pressured by Mr Trump to launch investigations.

"I was wondering when this question would come up. When we speak with the USA, there is always a question about the impeachment of President Trump," Mr Zelensky said yesterday, when asked whether the impeachment had spoiled bilateral ties.

"It seems to me honestly that, on the contrary, there are very good relations between our countries, not just in words. The US supports and defends Ukraine."

Mr Pompeo also denied suggestions that Mr Zelensky would be granted a visit to the White House to meet Mr Trump only if Ukraine agreed to announce investigations into Mr Hunter Biden and Burisma.

"No, there's no condition of the nature you described for President Zelensky to come to Washington and have that visit," he said in response to a question. "We'll find the right time. We'll find the appropriate opportunity."

Asked before the trip whether he would raise Burisma or the Bidens with Ukrainian officials, Mr Pompeo had said: "I don't want to talk about particular individuals."

Democrats had hoped to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton as a witness in Mr Trump's impeachment trial, but they do not appear to have enough support from Republicans to call witnesses to testify in the proceedings.

A report, which Mr Bolton has not denied, said he had written in an upcoming book that Mr Trump told him he wanted to freeze military aid to Ukraine until it investigated both Bidens.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

