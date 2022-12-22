Pomp and persuasion as Ukraine's Zelensky addresses US Congress

WASHINGTON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be greeted with pomp and applause when he enters the US Capitol to address a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, but it will be up to him to persuade lawmakers to keep funding his country’s defence against Russia.

Following a meeting at the White House with Democratic President Joe Biden, Mr Zelensky’s speech will need to resonate with a bipartisan audience of senators and House Republicans, who have voiced increasing scepticism of continuing to spend tens of billions of dollars on Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky will join a long list of world leaders to address joint meetings of the Senate and House of Representatives, a tradition that began in 1874 with a visit by Hawaiian King Kalakaua and included wartime visits by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Afghanistan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, as well as kings, queens and one pope.

It will also mark one of the last times Mrs Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, presides over the chamber as Speaker of the House, before Republicans take the majority on Jan 3, and she returns to the rank and file of her caucus.

Mr Zelensky’s message, said Dr Raphael Cohen, a senior political scientist with the RAND Corporation, is likely to be that US aid “is a remarkably good return on investments”, which he said “resonates with Americans”.

The planning for Mr Zelensky’s speech began in October, according to a Pelosi aide, when she met with Mr Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada. Mrs Pelosi was attending the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform in Zagreb, Croatia, at the time.

Exactly 300 days after Russian troops invaded and amid intensified rocket attacks that have left Ukrainian cities in ruins, Mr Zelensky arrives knowing that the Senate and House control America’s purse strings.

His timing is well orchestrated, as Congress is on the verge of approving an additional US$44.9 billion (S$60.7 billion) in new emergency military and economic assistance, on top of some US$50 billion already sent to Ukraine.

Mr Daniel Fried, former US ambassador to Poland and a fellow at the Atlantic Council, said Mr Zelensky’s trip demonstrates that he and Mr Biden share a belief that the United States, despite its faults, is leader of the free world.

Mr Zelensky “didn’t go to Berlin, Brussels, London or Paris” for his first trip abroad since the start of the war, Mr Fried said.

Mr Zelensky, 44, a former comedian and actor, also will be visiting Washington on a day that the Senate overwhelmingly confirmed a new ambassador to Russia.

The optics of Mr Zelensky receiving a hero’s welcome as a defender of democracy carries a message far deeper than military aid. It is meant to signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the US and its North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies remain steadfastly behind Ukraine, despite recent signs of impatience among some Republican lawmakers over the rising cost.