Politicians facing worldwide surge in violence and abuse, survey finds

- Politicians worldwide are facing a surge in violence, threats and harassment, a survey published on Feb 11 by the global Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) found, warning that the trend, fuelled by new technologies, could have major repercussions for democracy.

The IPU survey, mostly conducted in 2025, was based on questions submitted to lawmakers in more than 80 countries, with detailed questionnaires to 519 elected officials in five – Argentina, Benin, Italy, Malaysia and the Netherlands - to provide a representative global picture.

The IPU, which groups 183 national Parliaments, said 71 per cent of all respondents reported experiencing violence from the public, particularly online.

Women were more often the targets – disproportionately so when it came to sexualised forms of abuse.

“Lawmakers and parliamentarians around the world are facing a surge in intimidation,” IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong told a press conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

“If the phenomenon... is allowed to go uncontrolled, this will have major repercussions for democracy worldwide.”

Mr Chungong, a Cameroonian, said the situation in the United States was “very acute” and highlighted attacks against Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro , the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

The US has also seen assassination attempts against now-President Donald Trump, including a shot that hit his ear during his 2024 campaign for re-election.

Mr Chungong said many lawmakers reported being more careful about what they say or write in the face of online abuse, given concerns for their personal safety.

The abuse has affected the willingness of some to engage publicly.

“Over time, intimidation risks narrowing representation,” Mr Chungong said.

He said attacks on politicians were being fuelled by new technologies, including artificial intelligence, and much online abuse and incitement was done anonymously and could involve state actors. REUTERS