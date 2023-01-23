Police surround suspect in California mass shooting: Reports

Online footage showed a white transit van hemmed in by two armoured police vehicles, in Torrance, south of Los Angeles. SCREENSHOT: TWITTER
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
6 min ago

LOS ANGELES - Police were involved in a stand-off with the man they believe was responsible for killing 10 people in a mass shooting during Chinese New Year celebrations in California, media reports said on Sunday.

Aerial footage showed a white transit van hemmed in by two armoured police vehicles, while a large number of police cars stood nearby in Torrance, south of Los Angeles.

The development came as Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released images of the man they are looking for.

Images, apparently from surveillance cameras, show an Asian man wearing a beanie hat and glasses. AFP

More On This Topic
Ten dead in shooting near Los Angeles, during Chinese New Year festivities

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top