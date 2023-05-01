Police still searching for Texas man accused of killing 5 neighbours

CLEVELAND, Texas - Over 200 law enforcement officers in Texas on Sunday searched for a man accused of shooting to death five neighbours after being asked to stop firing a semi-automatic rifle.

Francisco Oropesa, 38, is accused of opening fire on neighbors after being asked to stop shooting an AR-15-style rifle late on Friday because it was keeping a baby awake. The victims include an eight-year-old boy.

“Right now, we have zero leads,” FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge James Smith told reporters on Sunday.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said over 200 law enforcement personnel were going door-to-door looking for the suspect or any tips on how to find him. Officials are offering an US$80,000 (S$107,000) reward for information that will lead to the suspect’s apprehension.

Oropesa is originally from Mexico. His name had been spelled “Oropeza” in early communications from law enforcement but was changed “to better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems,” the FBI said on Sunday. It gave no further details.

Officials received a call from the home in Cleveland, about 72km north of Houston, at 11:31pm on Friday.

Mr Capers said on Saturday that the suspect stepped out of his house on Friday night and started shooting off rounds in his yard, which is when some of the victims stepped out to ask him to stop.

“The man walked over to the fence, said ‘Hey, we’re trying to keep the baby asleep in here,’“ Mr Capers said.

Both parties then went back to their houses. Oropesa “topped off his magazine and walked down his driveway” onto the street then “into the people’s house and started shooting,” Mr Capers said.

He had said most of the victims had been shot in the head, “almost execution-style”. Police said all five dead were from Honduras.

Police had been called to the suspect’s house on a couple of previous occasions over complaints about noise from gunfire in his yard, Mr Capers said.