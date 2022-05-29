Police shouldn't have waited to storm classrooms, says Texas official

UVALDE (Texas) • Frantic children called 911 at least half a dozen times from the Texas classrooms where a massacre was unfolding, pleading for the police to intervene, as some 20 officers waited in the hallway for nearly an hour before entering and killing the gunman, the authorities said on Friday.

At least two children placed several emergency calls from a pair of adjoining fourth-grade classrooms after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered last Tuesday with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, according to Colonel Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Ramos, who had driven to Robb Elementary School from his home after shooting and wounding his grandmother there, went on to kill 19 children and two teachers in the deadliest school shooting in the United States in nearly a decade.

"He's in Room 112," a girl whispered on the phone at 12.03pm, over 45 minutes before a US Border Patrol-led tactical team finally stormed in and ended the siege.

The on-site commander, the chief of the school district's police department in Uvalde, believed at the time that Ramos was barricaded inside and that the children were no longer at immediate risk, giving police time to prepare, Col McCraw said.

"With the benefit of hindsight, of course it was not the right decision," he added. "It was the wrong decision, period."

The disclosure of local law enforcement's delay in pursuing the teenage gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle came as the nation's leading gun rights advocacy group, the National Rifle Association, opened its annual convention 440km away in Houston.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott, a Republican and staunch gun rights proponent who addressed the meeting in a pre-recorded video, seized on apparent police lapses in Uvalde, telling a news conference later that he was misled and "livid about what happened".

He denied that newly enacted Texas gun laws, including a controversial measure removing licensing requirements for carrying a concealed weapon, had "any relevancy" to Tuesday's bloodshed.

He suggested state lawmakers focus renewed attention on addressing mental illness.

Even as the shooting reopened the intractable, long-running national debate over easy access to military-style weapons in the US, the latest chronology of the Uvalde school attack stirred public dismay, including among the very officials reporting it.