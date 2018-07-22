Suspect barricaded inside US supermarket, possible hostage situation

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - A suspect was barricaded inside a supermarket in the US city of Los Angeles on Saturday (July 21), police said, in what US media reported was a possible hostage situation.
“We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake,” the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on its official Twitter account.
“Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely,” US President Donald Trump tweeted.
“Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement,” he wrote.
CNN quoted police as saying there was a possible hostage situation at the store after a suspect who was being pursued by law enforcement crashed his vehicle and ran inside.