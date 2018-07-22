Suspect barricaded inside US supermarket, possible hostage situation

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - A suspect was barricaded inside a supermarket in the US city of Los Angeles on Saturday (July 21), police said, in what US media reported was a possible hostage situation.

“We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake,” the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on its official Twitter account.

“Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely,” US President Donald Trump tweeted.

“Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement,” he wrote.

CNN quoted police as saying there was a possible hostage situation at the store after a suspect who was being pursued by law enforcement crashed his vehicle and ran inside.

Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely. Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

UPDATE: Earlier today, officers went in pursuit of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting. At the termination of the pursuit, an officer involved shooting occurred, and the suspect has barricaded himself inside a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. https://t.co/fLAowNpgYL — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

There is an active police incident at the Trader Joe’s near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd in #Silverlake. Please stay clear of the area. A Public Information Officer is responding and more information will be released as it becomes available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 21, 2018

Shots fired & a man is apparently holding hostages inside the #SilverLake Trader Joe’s. Tobias was in there 20 minutes b4. We are okay but can’t get to our car. Police took us up the street, we are a safe distance now, but it’s still a developing situation. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/ufvcyFQmrG — Ali Sages (@alisagesent) July 21, 2018