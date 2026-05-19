Five dead, including two suspects, after shooting at San Diego mosque

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SAN DIEGO - Two teenage gunman opened fire on May 19 at the Islamic Center of San Diego in California, killing three men outside the mosque, one of them a security guard, before the two suspects were found dead, apparently from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

All of the children who were attending a day school that is part of the mosque complex - the largest in San Diego county - were accounted for and safe after the shooting, which erupted shortly before noon PDT (3am Singapore time), according to San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl.

Mr Wahl said the FBI was called in to assist in the investigation of the incident, which the police chief said authorities were treating as a hate crime.

Scores of law enforcement officers called to the Islamic Center encountered the bodies of three men shot dead outside the building, including a security guard whom Mr Wahl credited with likely having helped prevent further bloodshed.

A short time later, police discovered the bodies of two teenage males, aged 17 and 19, in a vehicle in the middle of a street, dead from apparently self-inflicted gunshot wounds, the chief said at an afternoon news conference.

Members of the Muslim community use their phones at the scene of a reported active shooter situation at the Islamic Center, with yellow tape placed behind them to cordon the area, in San Diego, California, on May 18. PHOTO: REUTERS

He said investigators were still piecing together details of what precipitated the shooting and how the violence transpired.

Shots were also fired at a landscaper a couple of blocks away in what apparently was a separate shooting incident, though police did not say whether a connection had been ruled out. The landscaper was not injured, Mr Wahl said. REUTERS