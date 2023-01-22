Several people shot in Los Angeles area, police on site: Report

LOS ANGELES - Police were attending to a shooting in Monterey Park, California with multiple casualties on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a law enforcement source.

The shooting took place after 10pm local time (2pm Sunday Singapore time) around the location of a Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park, the newspaper said.

Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day.

Footage posted on social media showed deserted, cordoned-off streets guarded by police cars.

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles county, around 11km from downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS

This story is developing.