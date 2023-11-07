Picasso, Monet and… Ferrari? New York auction houses eye monster sales

NEW YORK – A US$120 million (S$163 million) Picasso, a US$40 million Monet and even a US$60 million Ferrari: New York’s major auction houses are looking to move billions of dollars’ worth of art – and a very special car – on a crisis-proof market this season.

Against a backdrop of wars in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as worldwide inflation, the two titans of the sector – Sotheby’s and Christie’s – will be moving a host of big-ticket lots, though they may still have a hard time topping 2022, when total sales hit a record US$16 billion.

Sotheby’s, owned by the French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi, could come away with the lion’s share of this year’s proceeds after its autumn sales from Nov 7 to 15 in New York, one of the top global hubs of both art and finance.

Its rival Christie’s, which belongs to the Artemis holding group of fellow French billionaire Francois Pinault, is putting between US$720 million and US$1 billion in lots under the hammer in the coming days.

Fifty years after his death, Pablo Picasso is expected to be one of the blockbusters this season with the sale of a major work: Femme a la montre, or Woman With A Watch.

The depiction of the French painter Marie-Therese Walter, one of Picasso’s muses, could fetch as much as US$120 million, according to pre-auction estimates.

Landau collection

The painting is part of Sotheby’s special sale this week of the collection of the wealthy New York patron of the arts Emily Fisher Landau, who died in 2023 at the age of 102.

Also included in the collection are works by Jasper Johns, Willem de Kooning, Mark Rothko and Andy Warhol.

For the Landau collection alone, Sotheby’s is hoping to net around US$400 million.

Mr Julian Dawes, the house’s head of impressionist and modern art, called the Picasso canvas “a masterpiece by every measure”.

“Painted in 1932 – Picasso’s ‘annus mirabilis’ – it is full of joyful, passionate abandon yet at the same time it is utterly considered and resolved,” he said.

Walter was considered Picasso’s “golden muse”, and features in another of his works going under the hammer on Thursday at Christie’s: Femme endormie, or Sleeping Woman, estimated to sell for US$25 million to US$35 million.

In 2021, the auction house sold another Picasso featuring Walter for US$103 million.