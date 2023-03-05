Photos by Tyre Nichols, victim of US police violence, honoured at California art fest

PALM SPRINGS, United States - Out in the California desert, nestled between billboards advertising hairline restoration and varicose vein removal, six hauntingly beautiful images of steel bridges and sunsets loom incongruously over the dusty highway.

They are photographs taken by Mr Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old amateur photographer who in January became the latest high-profile Black victim of US police brutality during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee.

The billboards have been installed in Palm Springs for Desert X, an art exhibition known for placing giant outdoor installations – often with political messages – against the stunning, arid mountain backdrop.

“Nearly all of us know about Tyre through his tragic and brutal death in the hands of law enforcement in Memphis,” said artistic director Neville Wakefield, at a press conference launching the festival.

“What we may not know is the insights that he gave into his life through his art.”

California-raised Nichols was a keen photographer who trained his camera on the bridges, murals, neon lights and fiery sunsets of his adopted home city of Memphis, exploring the connections between people and their surroundings.

“My vision is to bring my viewers deep into what I am seeing through my eye and out through my lens,” Mr Nichols wrote on his website.

The choice of a roadside installation site for his works was deliberate, organisers said.

On Jan 7, Mr Nichols – who had been taking photos of a sunset, his family said later – was stopped by police on suspicion of reckless driving, and beaten viciously.

He died in hospital three days later.

Ending the violence

Mr Wakefield said the “images of serenity and connection flying above the roadside” were particularly relevant because this type of location “is often where this violence unfortunately takes place”.

Members of Mr Nichols’ family, who approved the installation only a few days ago, hope the artwork will spotlight a California draft Bill that would limit the power of police to stop drivers for minor infractions without specific cause.