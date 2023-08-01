Phoenix’s month in hell: 31 days of extreme heat tests the city

PHOENIX, Arizona – Patients with heatstroke and burns from the asphalt are swamping hospitals.

Air-conditioners are breaking down at homeless shelters.

The medical examiner’s office is deploying trailer-sized coolers to store bodies, for the first time since the early days of Covid-19.

For 31 straight days – from the last day of June to Sunday, the second-to-last day of July – Phoenix has hit at least 43 deg C, not merely breaking its 18-day record in 1974, but also setting a significant new one.

On Monday, the last day of July, the heat spell finally broke, if only by a little.

The temperature reached a high of 42.2 deg C as storms offered a slight, temporary respite. However, the forecast warned that days of 43 deg C and up will return later in the week.

The city smashed through another record last week, racking up the most 46-degree days ever in a calendar year, part of a global heatwave that made July Earth’s hottest month on record.

This has been Phoenix’s July in hell – an entire month of merciless heat that has ground down people’s health and patience in the city of 1.6 million, while also straining a regionwide campaign to protect homeless people and older residents who are most vulnerable.

“I’m so sick of this,” Ms Rae Hicks, 45, said of this past week as she sat with her seven-year-old son on the floor of a clammy cooling centre in Tempe, their suitcases clustered around them.

It was 47.7 deg C outside, and they had nowhere to stay after the centre closed that evening, like thousands of other people around Phoenix left homeless by rising rents and a resurgence of evictions.

The record heat has made their summer a desperate game of survival – bouncing between libraries, supermarkets and relief centres during the day, and sleeping in motels, cars or shelter beds at night to avoid the scorching streets.

With at least two more hot months ahead, some residents said they did not know how much more they could take.

“It’s wearing on people,” said Mr Kevin Conboy, a physician assistant with Circle the City, a medical charity that treats homeless people across Phoenix.

“Everyone’s temperatures are hovering at 100 (37.7 deg C). Everyone is complaining of feeling so fatigued, and tired.”

Even the group’s mobile medical buses are succumbing to the heat, forcing them out of service to get repaired.