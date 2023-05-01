Philippines’ Marcos in Washington as US intensifies engagement, deterrence in Indo-Pacific

WASHINGTON - Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr arrived in Washington on Sunday as the US intensifies high-level engagements with Indo-Pacific countries, upping its diplomatic game – and its deterrence – across the region.

“We’re in a deeply consequential period in terms of our Indo-Pacific engagement with allies and partners,” a senior US official told journalists on Sunday.

Just days before Mr Marcos’ trip, his government accused China of “aggressive tactics” and “dangerous manoeuvring” in the South China Sea.

Essentially, much larger Chinese Coast Guard vessels had chased off smaller Philippine Coast Guard patrols, with each side claiming the other was in its territory; China and the Philippines have overlapping claims in the South China Sea.

That elicited a warning on Saturday from the US State Department, which analysts noted for its explicit wording.

“An armed attack in the Pacific, which includes the South China Sea, on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft, including those of the Coast Guard, would invoke US mutual defence commitments under… the 1951 US Philippines Mutual Defence Treaty,” the statement said.

Separately, the US and the Philippines have just wound up their largest ever annual Balikatan military exercise, held from April 11 to Friday.

The senior official – one of two who briefed the media – on Sunday said there is a “greater focus in both capitals on taking the necessary steps to up our game to improve engagement on the security side between the United States and the Philippines”.

The Philippines is also engaging actively with Japan and other countries in the Indo-Pacific given their changing circumstances, the senior official said.

Continuing provocative acts on the part of China, testing and probing in Philippine waters, was of deep concern to the Philippines and “they’re looking for reassurance to maintain peace and stability in this complex period”, the senior official said.

“The Chinese have taken some steps that have been really concerning to the Philippine leadership,” the senior official noted, citing as well a recent speech by China’s Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian, which seemed to warn of the safety and security of the nearly 200,000 Filipinos living in Taiwan, if there were to be a war over the island.

“President Marcos… has, I think, a strong desire to work closely with both countries – but finds himself in a situation that the steps China’s taking are deeply concerning.”

“This coming week is meant in many respects to diversify what we think are very important initial security engagements of the last several months,” the senior official said.

These include an agreement in early April to base more American troops in the Philippines under the two countries’ Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement, giving the US access to four new sites in addition to the existing five.