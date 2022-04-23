Pfizer's Covid-19 pill is poised to be among the fastest-selling treatments of all time

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Demand for Covid-19 pills is set to make Pfizer Inc's Paxlovid among the fastest-selling treatments of all time, with revenue of almost US$24 billion (S$32.89 billion) expected in 2022, according to a forecast from analytics group Airfinity Ltd.

Overall sales of Covid-19 pills are expected to hit US$32.5 billion this year, up from a previous estimate of US$19.5 billion, London-based Airfinity said on Friday (April 22).

Sales of pills from Merck & Co and Shionogi & Co are also set to rise as cases increase and earlier treatments are rendered ineffective by new variants.

After slow initial uptake, demand for the pills is expected to surge as monoclonal antibodies lose potency.

Meanwhile, Omicron and its sub-variants such as BA.2 continue to spread, and demand for vaccines has been falling.

Wealthy countries led by the US, UK and Europe are driving the pill purchases, while large parts of the world wait for generic versions.

Reduced Covid-19 testing, confusion as to who's eligible for treatment, production constraints, falling hospitalisation rates and the perception of the Omicron variant as less virulent could limit the market's growth.

All those factors have led to an unexpectedly weak roll-out so far, Airfinity analyst Arsalan Azad wrote in a statement.

In parts of the US, for instance, the supplies have arrived, but use has been lower than anticipated.

Paxlovid's interactions with a number of common medications, some of those taken by older patients at high risk, are complicating the effort.

"There's a high chance if you prescribe it to a high-risk, Covid-positive patient, they're going to be on something," said Mr Philip Almeter, chief pharmacist at the University of Kentucky HealthCare.

Beth Israel Lahey Health, one of the two biggest networks in the Boston area, has adequate Paxlovid to treat patients and isn't seeing the need to restrict use, according to a spokesperson.

Covid-19 pills are cheaper and easier to administer than other treatments, their efficacy is holding up against variants and they should play a critical role as the Covid-19 pandemic moves to a more predictable endemic phase, Mr Azad said.

In contrast to the antiviral forecast, Airfinity has slashed its 2022 vaccine revenue estimate to about US$64 billion from US$81 billion.

The US government is rapidly moving Paxlovid to pharmacies, hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities and working to make sure doctors and patients know about the drug, but will need more funds to sustain the campaign, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.