Pfizer's Covid-19 jab effective, safe for kids under 5: FDA staff

WASHINGTON • US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) staff reviewers have said that Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccines are effective and safe for use in children aged six months to four years.

The FDA reviewers said in briefing documents published on Sunday evening that their evaluation did not reveal any new safety concerns related to the use of the vaccine in young children. The analysis of data from Pfizer's trial was published ahead of a meeting tomorrow of its outside advisers.

Recommendations from the external advisers will determine the FDA's decision on the vaccines.

"Available data support the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine three-dose primary series in preventing Covid-19 in the age group of six months through four years," FDA staff said in the review.

An early analysis of data from Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine based on 10 symptomatic Covid-19 cases identified when the Omicron coronavirus variant was dominant suggested a vaccine efficacy of 80.3 per cent in the under-five age group.

Covid-19 shots for children under the age of six are not yet approved in most parts of the world. It remains unclear how many parents will get their young ones vaccinated as demand has been low for children aged five to 11.

United States President Joe Biden's administration expects vaccinations for young children to begin as early as June 21 if the FDA and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention approve the vaccines.

Government officials say pre-orders for use in the under-six age group have been low but demand is expected to pick up once the vaccines gain authorisation.

On Friday, the FDA released a staff review of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine which said the doses were safe and effective in children aged six months to 17 years old.

REUTERS