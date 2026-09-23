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Pfizer’s Albert Bourla among tech, bank CEOs set for Trump’s state dinner with China’s Xi

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Pfizer chief Albert Bourla will be among the lineup of corporate titans at the Sept 24 event.

Pfizer chief Albert Bourla will be among the lineup of corporate titans at the Sept 24 event.

PHOTO: REUTERS

NEW YORK - Pfizer chief executive officer Albert Bourla plans to join a lineup of corporate titans on Sept 24 at US President Donald Trump’s state dinner at the White House for Chinese President Xi Jinping, a source familiar with the matter said on Sept 22.

Trump will welcome the Chinese leader at the White House this week for their second meeting this year, as the two leaders seek stability in a relationship under pressure over issues ranging from trade to Taiwan and Iran, as well as global worries about artificial intelligence.

Bourla will share the room with some of the biggest names in American business and technology.

Guests are expected to include Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Apple’s Tim Cook, Tesla’s Elon Musk, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Dell Technologies’ Michael Dell.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser are also expected to attend.

Bloomberg News, citing a person familiar with the planning, reported on Sept 22 that Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also set to attend the dinner. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.