Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-February

A 5-year-old boy receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, US, on Dec 5, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
53 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE are expected to submit an emergency use authorisation request on Tuesday (Feb 1) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for vaccines for children aged six months to five years, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

Coronavirus vaccines for children younger than five could be available as soon as end-February under a plan that would lead to the potential authorisation of a two-shot regimen in the coming weeks, the Post reported, citing people briefed on the situation.

The report says that the FDA urged the companies to submit the application so that regulators could begin reviewing the two-shot data.

Pfizer, BioNTech and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Pfizer had earlier said it expected the latest results from a clinical trial for children under the age of five by April.

More On This Topic
Joyful moment or risky move? Europe divided over kids' vaccines
How Covid-19 vaccine misinformation left children vulnerable to Omicron
Related Stories
Omicron variant can survive up to 21 hours on skin: Study
China's mRNA vaccine triggers immune response in 95% of recipients in first stage of trial
Hong Kong researchers discover oral drug combination that could treat Covid-19
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Pfizer CEO sees annual Covid-19 vaccine rather than frequent boosters
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story
Why are men more likely to die of Covid-19? It's complicated
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top