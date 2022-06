WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Pfizer said on Monday (June 6) it would spend US$120 million (S$165 million) to expand manufacturing of its Covid-19 antiviral treatment at its Michigan plant, as demand ramps up.

Use of the pill, Paxlovid, authorised to treat newly infected, at-risk people to prevent severe illness, has soared recently as infections rise.

Biden administration officials have pushed for the wider use of Paxlovid, which the government distributes for free.