Pfizer shot effective and safe, FDA staff concludes before meeting

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine is highly effective in preventing Covid-19 and there are no safety concerns that would prevent the shot from being granted an emergency-use authorisation, according to a report by staff of the US Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA staff report offers a first look at the US review of the vaccine ahead of a public meeting on Thursday of outside advisers to the agency. The agency could move to clear the shot shortly after the meeting.

The report, posted on the agency's website on Tuesday (Dec 8), echoed previously disclosed findings from the companies that showed the vaccine was 95 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19. It also said that two months of trial data revealed no significant safety issues.

Pfizer requested emergency authorisation of the Covid-19 shot in the United States on Nov 20. Regulators in Britain approved it earlier this month, and on Tuesday, the National Health Service there launched an ambitious immunisation campaign that will begin with vaccinating tens of thousands of people over the age of 80 in the coming days. Pfizer's shot is also under review in the European Union.

The vaccine uses technology based on messenger RNA that transforms the body's cells to fight the virus. It also requires special freezers to keep. Moderna also makes an experimental Covid-19 vaccine that is based on messenger RNA, and FDA advisers will meet next week to consider whether it should receive emergency authorisation.

Pfizer has said the shot protected people of all ages and ethnicities. Side effects included headache and fatigue.

If Pfizer's vaccine is cleared, Trump administration officials have said it could begin to be distributed within 24 hours, with as many as 6.4 million doses immediately available. Between Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, 40 million doses are expected to be available by the end of the year, enough for 20 million people to get the two-shot regimen.

The Trump administration is confident that the US will have enough supply to eventually vaccinate everyone, a senior administration official said on Monday on a call with reporters, though only the shots made by Pfizer and Moderna are expected to be cleared by the FDA this month. The US also has agreements to get shots from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and others.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's immunisation committee recommended that healthcare workers and long-term care residents be first in line, totaling roughly 23 million people. It will be up to the states on exactly how to distribute the vaccines.