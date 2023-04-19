SAN FRANCISCO – Mr Milo Van Slyck missed an appointment with his therapist in early April, so he decided to try something new: telling ChatGPT about his problems.

As Mr Van Slyck, a paralegal in Charleston, South Carolina, typed, he found that he felt comfortable discussing a range of deeply personal issues.

He told OpenAI’s chatbot about his fears and frustrations as a transgender man at a time when transgender rights are under attack in much of the United States. He mentioned conflict with his parents, who are not supportive of his gender identity, and his preparations for an upcoming visit.

“When it comes to seeing your parents again, it’s important to prioritise your own needs and wellbeing,” the chatbot responded. “Consider what you need in order to feel comfortable and safe in their presence. It’s okay to set boundaries about how much time you spend with them, what topics of conversation are off-limits, and how they address you and your identity.”

In the days that followed, Mr Van Slyck got in the habit of typing in a few messages at a time when he needed to vent, and he began to feel that ChatGPT’s responses offered an emotional release.

He said he often feels like a burden to other people, even his therapist, but he never feels like he is imposing on the chatbot.

“It provided what you would want to hear from a friend or a supporter in your life,” said Mr Van Slyck. “Just that encouragement that sometimes you just want to hear from someone else – something, in this case.”

Promises and pitfalls

These are still the early days of a new generation of artificial-intelligence-powered chatbots, and while millions of people are playing around with ChatGPT and other bots, it is still unclear what uses will endure beyond the novelty stage.

People are using them to search the Internet, cheat on their homework, write software code and make restaurant reservations.

Bloomberg Businessweek also recently spoke with a handful of people who, like Mr Van Slyck, have begun using ChatGPT as a kind of robo-therapist.

The idea of using a chatbot in a therapeutic or coachlike manner is not without precedent. In fact, one of the earliest chatbots, Eliza, was built in the 1960s by Dr Joseph Weizenbaum, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to imitate a therapist.

Several chatbots, such as Woebot and Wysa, now focus on mental health. Unlike human therapists, chatbots never get tired, and they are inexpensive by comparison.

But there are also potential pitfalls.

Powerful general-use chatbots, including ChatGPT, Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing Chat, are based on large language models, a technology with a well-documented tendency to simply fabricate convincing-sounding information.