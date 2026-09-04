Pentagon subjects 50 members of the joint staff to polygraph tests in expanded leak hunt

The investigators asked military officers and civilian employees on the Joint Staff if they disclosed classified information to members of the press.

WASHINGTON - US government investigators have taken the extraordinary step of subjecting roughly 50 members of the US military’s Joint Staff to polygraph tests over leaks to journalists, including about how the Iran war has created a shortage of crucial munitions, according to officials briefed on the move.

The investigators asked military officers and civilian employees on the Joint Staff if they disclosed classified information to members of the press, and about whether they provided information about diminished US munitions stocks.