Pentagon subjects 50 members of the joint staff to polygraph tests in expanded leak hunt
Jonathan Swan, Adam Entous and Maggie Haberman
- About 50 members of the US military Joint Staff were given polygraph tests to investigate leaks of classified information to journalists.
- The leaks involved details on shortages of crucial munitions, including long-range missiles and Patriot interceptors amid the Iran war.
- The Pentagon stressed the importance of protecting classified information and said it takes leak investigations very seriously.
AI generated
WASHINGTON - US government investigators have taken the extraordinary step of subjecting roughly 50 members of the US military’s Joint Staff to polygraph tests over leaks to journalists, including about how the Iran war has created a shortage of crucial munitions, according to officials briefed on the move.
The investigators asked military officers and civilian employees on the Joint Staff if they disclosed classified information to members of the press, and about whether they provided information about diminished US munitions stocks.