Pentagon seeks new ways to deter China in defence strategy

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The Pentagon is looking for new ways to deter American adversaries including China as it grapples with "increasingly acute" challenges from Beijing, a top US defence official said.

Defence officials will focus on "integrated deterrence" against national security threats from countries such as China and Russia, Ms Mara Karlin, assistant secretary of defence for strategies, plans, and capabilities, said on Thursday (Dec 9) at an event previewing the Biden administration's National Defence Strategy at the Centre for a New American Security.

Ms Karlin, who is also performing the duties of deputy undersecretary of defence for policy, said the strategy - scheduled for publication in early 2022 - would seek to deter adversaries using tools from across the whole of the US government including the State Department and Treasury, as well as US partners and allies.

"If we are just sitting in a defence bubble and not looking at those other tools in the toolkit we are not going to be as effective," Ms Karlin said. "We are trying to enhance our thinking on deterrence and our rigour."

The National Defence Strategy (NDS) report is a key document helping drive the annual defence budget and military contingency planning for a range of national security scenarios. It is normally published in the early part of any administration.

Ms Karlin said the strategy would build on a push to focus on "great power competition" with China and Russia outlined in the Trump administration's 2018 NDS, which signalled a move away from a post-Sept 11 focus on terrorism.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday at a regular press briefing in Beijing that certain people in the US were "trying to justify the US military buildup".

"Some in the US have repeatedly tried to make an issue out of the China-threat theory," he said. "We urge the US to abandon the obsolete Cold War mentality and ideological bias."