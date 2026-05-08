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Pentagon releases declassified UFO files on government website

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The files will be posted on a rolling basis on a new federal government website.

The files will be posted on a rolling basis on a new federal government website.

PHOTO: AFP

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WASHINGTON – The Pentagon announced that it has begun releasing government files on UFOs after US President Donald Trump directed agencies to identify and declassify them. 

The files will be posted on a rolling basis on a new federal government website, the Department of Defense wrote on May 8 in a post on X.

The effort will be a collaboration among entities including the White House, NASA, the FBI, the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Energy and others, according to the announcement. 

“While past administrations sought to discredit or dissuade the American people, President Trump is focused on providing maximum transparency to the public, who can ultimately make up their own minds about the information contained in these files,” the post said. 

The website already shows the first batch of released files, which includes investigative records, eyewitness testimonies and public reports concerning unidentified flying objects and flying discs. 

In February, Mr Trump announced in a Truth Social post that he would be directing the release of these files shortly after former President Barack Obama made comments on a podcast suggesting aliens could be real. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.